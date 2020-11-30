North Fourth Asset Management LP Has $7.83 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

North Fourth Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 1.9% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.89. 16,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.