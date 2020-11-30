North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $1.67 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,273. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

