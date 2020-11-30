North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $11.59 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,592,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.8% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $525.59. The stock had a trading volume of 50,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

