North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $3.53 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.9% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.84. 25,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

