North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $5.71 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 1.4% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 524,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 642.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 462,363 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $18,352,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.