North Fourth Asset Management LP Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 293.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 124,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 725,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,314. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $60.00. 23,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.