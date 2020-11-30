North Fourth Asset Management LP Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for 1.0% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.26% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

