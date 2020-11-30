North Fourth Asset Management LP Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 308,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. Red Rock Resorts accounts for 1.3% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Red Rock Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.