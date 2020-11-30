North Fourth Asset Management LP Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 1.5% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after buying an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after buying an additional 312,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 474,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.24.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,373. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average is $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

