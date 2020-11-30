North Fourth Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 2.8% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG traded down $19.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,278.45. 8,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,579. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,288.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,177.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

