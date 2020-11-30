North Fourth Asset Management LP Sells 127,539 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

North Fourth Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,539 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $71.87. 5,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,167. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $337,461 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

