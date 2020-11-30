North Fourth Asset Management LP Sells 44,694 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

North Fourth Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,694 shares during the period. Sonos comprises about 1.1% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.28% of Sonos worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth $1,234,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonos by 11.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,583 shares of company stock worth $8,778,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 219,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,223. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

