North Fourth Asset Management LP Takes $2.95 Million Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPOC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPOC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,308. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

