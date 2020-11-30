North Fourth Asset Management LP Takes Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $1,373,141.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 463,900 shares of company stock worth $16,010,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,520. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

