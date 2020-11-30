North Fourth Asset Management LP Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

LW stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. 34,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

