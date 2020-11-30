Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.54

Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 37800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million and a PE ratio of -71.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37.

Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) Company Profile (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

