Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $49.18. 44,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,467,000 after acquiring an additional 374,329 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after purchasing an additional 317,175 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.