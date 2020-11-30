NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.65. 160,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.27. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

