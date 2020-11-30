O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cormark

Cormark started coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of O3 Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

Shares of OQMGF stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. O3 Mining has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.