OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.99 million, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

