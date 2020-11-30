OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of OPRX opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

