Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $488,036.50 and approximately $14.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,248.76 or 1.00349807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00587821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00583193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00126464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002732 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

