O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,662. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.11 and a 200 day moving average of $444.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.