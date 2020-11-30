Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.53

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 418193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 million and a P/E ratio of 352.50.

In other news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$50,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,323,419. Insiders have sold a total of 203,900 shares of company stock valued at $215,481 in the last three months.

About Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

