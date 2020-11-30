Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 9.1% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 16,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,174. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. TD Securities began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

