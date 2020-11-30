OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSR has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) target price on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.81 ($49.18).

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) stock opened at €52.08 ($61.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.58 and its 200 day moving average is €45.12. OSRAM Licht AG has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

