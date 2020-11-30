PageGroup’s (MPGPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get PageGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $5.80 on Friday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.