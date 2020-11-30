PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.43. The company had a trading volume of 324,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

