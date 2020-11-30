PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

PYPL stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.94. 172,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $216.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

