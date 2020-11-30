PeepCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 96.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, C-Patex and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 97.7% lower against the US dollar. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $598,637.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,018,989,711 coins and its circulating supply is 141,818,989,711 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bleutrade, C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

