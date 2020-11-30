Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51.

In related news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $310,461 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

