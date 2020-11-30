Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.40.

PEI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 751.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

