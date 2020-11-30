People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at Cormark

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

People Co. (PEO.V) stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,709. The stock has a market cap of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. People Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.87.

About People Co. (PEO.V)

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

