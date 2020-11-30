Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $25.50 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

