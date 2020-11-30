PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.36. 152,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

