PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lessened by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 73.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PEP stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.16. 134,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

