PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after buying an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 172,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

