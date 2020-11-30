Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDRDY. Citigroup cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.50. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.