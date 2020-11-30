Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $5,586,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 187,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 108,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

