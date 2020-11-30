Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

PM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. 70,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,460. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

