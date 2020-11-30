Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. 61,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $116.06. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

