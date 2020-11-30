Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $116.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.