PJT Partners Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

PJT stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

