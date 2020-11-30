Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce sales of $44.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. Points International posted sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $205.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.83 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $292.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

PCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Points International stock remained flat at $$11.56 during trading on Friday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 million, a PE ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $19.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Points International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.