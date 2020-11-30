Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Pretium Resources accounts for 2.2% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pretium Resources worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 363,682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after buying an additional 1,135,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,810. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.