PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale businesses and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

