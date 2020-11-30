Pure (PUREX) Achieves Market Cap of $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00585824 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.01039945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

