Qbao (QBT) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. Qbao has a market cap of $130,729.26 and $73.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000096 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

