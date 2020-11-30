QLC Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $219,178.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00938636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00262440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00158898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.