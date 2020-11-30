Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.93 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00015256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $285.14 million and $473.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,953,656 coins and its circulating supply is 97,434,236 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.